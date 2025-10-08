Former Leeds Rhinos winger David Fusitu’a has announced his retirement having spent 2025 without a club following his exit from Headingley at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Auckland-born Fusitu’a, who represented both the Kiwis and Tonga on the international stage, arrived at Leeds ahead of the 2022 campaign.

He had come through the youth ranks at the New Zealand Warriors to play 108 NRL games in their colours between 2014 and 2021, and even finished as the top try-scorer Down Under in 2018 – winning the Ken Irvine Medal as a result.

But his three seasons with the Rhinos were heavily hampered by numerous injuries, missing the 2022 Super League Grand Final against St Helens through a calf issue.

Former Leeds Rhinos and NRL star hangs up boots following Headingley stint

Set to turn 31 later this month, Fusitu’a – who also slotted in at both full-back and in the centres at points during his career – eventually departed having scored 18 tries in 43 Super League games.

That took his career tally up to 79 tries in 153 appearances at first-grade club level when you throw in the games he played for the Wahs in the NRL.

Having failed to find a club in 2025, he announced his retirement via social media earlier this week, posting on Instagram (@_davidfusitua): “Putting a full stop on this part of my journey.

“Grateful to have spent the last 10+ years living out my dream. Celebrating what was, and now just loving being a fan of our great game!

“A01 through it all, God has always been faithful.”

The veteran also grabbed two tries in his two games for the Kiwis back in 2016 as well as five in nine games for Tonga between 2016 and 2019.

His Instagram post concluded as he listed his heritage numbers for the two clubs he donned a shirt for – the Wahs and Leeds – as well as one of the two countries in the shape of New Zealand.

Rounding off with a nod to Tonga’s famous 16-12 victory over Australia back in 2019, in which new Warrington Wolves recruit Tevita Pangai Junior scored the winning try, it reads: “Warriors #183

“Rhinos #1473

“Kiwi #799

“Tonga #16-12 🇹🇴”