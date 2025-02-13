David Armstrong unfazed by outside noise ahead of Leigh Leopards’ opener with NRL admission made

New Leigh recruit David Armstrong insists the outside noise around his arrival at the Leopards’ Den doesn’t bother him, with his focus solely on excelling in Super League.

Following a transfer saga which wore on for a number of months, Leigh were finally able to announce the full-back’s arrival for 2025 last June.

Putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Super League outfit, Armstrong is without doubt one of the Leopards’ most exciting signings ever.

Marking his official debut with a try in last week’s 60-0 rout of League 1 side Workington Town in the Challenge Cup, Leigh owner Derek Beaumont even went as far as tipping the 23-year-old to win Man of Steel this year.

But ahead of their Super League opener at Wigan Warriors on Thursday evening, Armstrong’s feet are firmly planted on the ground.

David Armstrong unfazed by outside noise ahead of Leigh Leopards’ opening game

Born in New South Wales, Armstrong got his first taste of senior rugby league Down Under last term as he scored five tries in five NRL appearances for Newcastle Knights.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague during pre-season, he said: “I just want to come here, be myself and play my game. I don’t particularly want to play like anybody.

“As long as I can come here and add something to the team, I’m happy with that.

“Whatever happens off the back of that happens, but there’s no pressure on my end regardless of what gets said.

“Coming over here, I probably won’t be shy to do my thing. I’ll do what I do best, which is playing my own game, playing what’s in front of me.

“I think the style here (at Leigh) is going to suit my game. The boys throw the ball around a lot, they create a lot of space, and if I can be on the back of that, I think it’ll be beneficial for the team.

“I’m keen for the season to start now. The club’s brought in a lot of players and that;s probably been the biggest talking point about this team throughout pre-season.

“Just looking at the squad, I think we’ve got some really good depth this year and everybody’s pushing for a spot in the 17, so I’m excited to play alongside all the boys.

“A lot of the new boys, myself included, would like to think we’re adding something new to the team here.

“We’ve got a young, fast and fit squad here, and I really think we can push for one of the top spots.”

‘Long-term, the aim for sure is to try and head back to the NRL’

As already mentioned, Armstrong’s move to Super League and the talk around it went on for a number of months.

Admitting he might never have taken to the field for Leigh, the Mungindi Grasshoppers junior detailed: “I’d agreed a new deal with Newcastle, I hadn’t quite signed there, and it all came out in the media.

“It was tough. When it was all happening, I was playing NRL at the time and it was my first time experiencing anything like that.

“To be honest, it was pretty draining at the time and It wasn’t good for my mind. It was best for me to squash it by making a decision, so that’s what I did.

“Lammy (Adrian Lam, Leigh’s head coach) and Chezzy (Chris Chester, Leigh’s Director of Rugby) got hold of it, gave me one last call about coming over here and changed my mind on the spot, really. It all happened within the next hour.

“The main reason I wanted to come over here was to play first-grade rather than waiting in a second or even third-string role back home.

“I can come over here and play first-grade, and that was most appealing to me at this stage in my career as well. I’m getting to an age now where I want to be playing against the best and everything aligned for me here.”

Armstrong continued: “Long-term, the aim for sure is to try and head back to the NRL. I’ve signed three years here and I really want to see that out.

“I already love this club and everything that it’s done for me so far, so to have good seasons with Leigh and get my name out there more, that’s the aim really.

“I’d like to hope (I can become a cult hero). You’ve just got to go out and do your job to the best you can, and if you’re winning games for them, they’re going to love you.

“This town, this community, they love footy. They understand the game and I just can’t wait to get out and play in front of them.”

