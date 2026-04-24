300 days on from his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, David Armstrong made his long-awaited return to the field as he played for Leigh’s reserves on Thursday evening: and now, he’s vowed to repay the Leopards for the faith they’ve put in him.

Australian full-back Armstrong made his last appearance of the 2025 campaign away against Leeds Rhinos on June 27.

Leaving the field at Headingley midway through a Super League clash, he succumbed to an ACL injury he had remarkably battled through the pain barrier with for a couple of weeks.

Exactly 300 days on, his return to action came for the Leopards‘ reserves in their clash with Huddersfield Giants.

And he couldn’t be happier to be back.

‘You learn a lot about yourself in those 300 days, there are days in there where you don’t know why you’re doing it anymore’

Still only 25, Armstrong arrived at Leigh ahead of 2025 on a three-year deal as their marquee recruit. He had been a long-term target, even more so after scoring five tries in five NRL appearances for Newcastle Knights the season prior.

Recounting his 300-day journey back to action as he spoke to LoveRugbyLeague after Thursday’s reserves run out, he detailed: “It’s been really tough mentally, and physically as well. I wasn’t able to do much for a long time.

“You learn a lot about yourself in those 300 days, there are days in there where you don’t know why you’re doing it anymore.

“You come in one tough day and then the next is another tough day, but I’ve worked really hard to get to where I am now and I’m really happy.

“Full credit to the physio team and the coaching staff too, they’ve been along with me every step of the way.

“Hopefully I can work my way back into the first-team shortly and start helping the boys out to kick on in Super League.

“I was in rehab a long time with Louis Brogan, he did his ACL around the same time as me, so me and hm got pretty close.

“But as we went on, the rehab group grew heaps and there’s always been a lot of boys in there to help each other through.

“There are tough days when you’ve got to come in on a Sunday morning when the rest of the boys are off, but when there’s a few of you, they help you get through things.

“It gets tough in rehab when it’s lonely, but I’m glad to be out the other end now.”

The biggest shoutout from Armstrong was to girlfriend Ebony, who was in attendance at the Leopards’ Den to watch his comeback.

He explained: “Ebony’s been awesome, right from the early days where I couldn’t walk, couldn’t drive, couldn’t make myself breakfast.

“All the little things you take for granted, she’s helped me heaps. Coming to appointments with me, driving me to training, everything along the way. I’m super grateful.”

‘In a way, I feel like I’ve let the boys and the club down with my injury, that’s something which hasn’t sat right with me’

Before succumbing to his ACL injury against Leeds last June, Armstrong had scored eight tries in his first 14 appearances across all competitions as a Leyther, including a handful after picking up the season-ending problem!

He turned on the afterburners to get over for a try in the first half of Thursday evening’s reserves game, and said; “It was good to get out there, I’ve been out for about ten months and I was pretty nervous going into the game.

“But once I got out there, everything came back as normal. I’m still a bit rusty and I’m trying to get used to my new knee, putting trust in it to help me play the way I used to!

“It’s a stepping stone in the right direction, I enjoyed it. I’ve definitely gained confidence ticking off 60 minutes and feeling pretty fine barring the lungs burning a bit.

“I wasn’t trying to go out there doing the fancy stuff, I wanted to get through a solid 60 minutes and help some of the younger lads out.

“It was nothing special, but it was exactly what I needed.”

With the overseas star on the sidelines, Leigh managed to make it into the Super League play-off semi-finals last term, but their start to this campaign has been a slower one.

After the reserves clash on Thursday night, Adrian Lam’s side took centre stage at the Leopards’ Den as they beat Huddersfield 30-16 in a Super League Round 9 clash, with that just their fourth league success of 2026, albeit second on the spin.

Driven by emotion, Armstrong admitted: “In a way, I feel like I’ve let the boys and the club down with my injury, that’s something which hasn’t sat right with me.

“It’s something I take personally now, and I can’t wait to get the boys trust back when I do come back into Super League.

“I owe this club a lot, they gave me an opportunity to come and play Super League.

“I’ve made a lot of good mates here at Leigh, and with what happened, I want to bounce back now.

“I want to show Leigh the player they signed and perform like that when I work my way back into the team.”