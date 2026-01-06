Wakefield Trinity coach issues pre-season injury update as prop’s Tenerife absence explained

Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell has confirmed that both Harvey Smith and Mike McMeeken will be fit soon despite the pair taking knocks into their warm-weather training camp.

Having been narrowly beaten by Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Boxing Day in the pair’s annual pre-season friendly, Trinity are currently out in Tenerife.

Young hooker Smith and veteran England international McMeeken, their skipper, were both absent during Sunday’s first day of warm-weather training.

But Powell has issued a positive update on the duo, who won’t be sidelined for long.

Wakefield Trinity coach issues positive pre-season injury update

Once their camp in the Canary Islands has concluded, Wakefield are next in action on January 25 when they travel to Craven Park, taking on reigning Super League champions Hull KR in a friendly.

Along with all of the other Super League clubs, barring Toulouse Olympique, Trinity will then enter the Challenge Cup at the Third Round stage over the weekend of February 6-8.

Speaking to Trinity TV on Sunday, head coach Powell outlined their injury situation, saying: “He (Smith) rolled his ankle a little bit towards the back end of last week.

“While disappointing, it is what it is. I don’t think he’s too bad, I think he’ll be out on the field in the (Tenerife) camp.

“Whether he’s out there tomorrow (Monday) or Tuesday, I don’t think it’s bad.

“Mike’s got a bit of a calf (problem) as well, which is keeping him out this week.

“But obviously he was with England (during the Ashes Series), so I don’t think there’ll be a major drama. I think he’ll be fit in a week or so, so no major problems there.”

Elsewhere, prop Caius Faatili has not made the trip to Tenerife with the rest of his team-mates.

That though is not injury-related as Powell explained: “His wife’s going to be giving birth soon, and that’s very important.

“It was very difficult to pressgang him over here when he’s got such an important thing in his family with a new baby coming.

“I just wish him all the best and I hope it goes well, and they get a happy, healthy baby. We’ll see Caius when we get back.”