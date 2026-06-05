Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell hopes his players will produce a performance legendary former coach John Kear would be proud of – with the club confirming their plans to remember the 71-year-old on Saturday.

Kear tragically passed away last weekend while on his way home from the Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

He was synonymous with several clubs but arguably none more so than Trinity, having coached them in the mid-2000s and leading them to an unforgettable run to safety in the 2006 season, which culminated with victory over Castleford Tigers in the game that was originally dubbed the Million Pound Game.

‘It’s really difficult’

Powell and Kear’s respective coaching paths crossed a lot throughout both their careers, and he admitted he was ‘devastated’ by the news of Kear’s passing.

“It’s really difficult,” he said.

“There’s quite a few of our boys who have been coached by John at different times during their career. I knew him really well throughout my career. He coached me with international teams and then latterly, he interviewed me every other week at the home games.

“I was absolutely devastated when I heard. (Sky Sports commentator) Dave Woods rang me and told me. It’s really tough news, 71 is pretty young.. I had so much respect for him and what he’s done. I’ve tried to pass on to his wife, Dawn, about how everyone feels at the club. It’s a tough time.”

Powell has also challenged those who knew Kear to ‘harness’ the spirit of the legendary coach when they face Hull KR on Saturday on what is bound to be an emotional afternoon at Belle Vue.

He said: “John meant different things to a lot of players. Not everyone would have known him like some of us do. That’s different really, for some players. But if you can harness it, playing in respect of John will be a great way to play and I think quite a lot of us will grab hold of that.”

Wakefield’s tributes

Trinity will air a lengthy video package in the run-up to kick-off on Saturday afternoon, with supporters likely to be asked to be inside the venue early to make sure they see it.

As well as that, a heap of former Wakefield players and coaches that knew Kear well from his time in the sport will come together to celebrate his life and pay tribute to him.

They include Paul Cooke, who scored the iconic match-winning try in the 2005 Challenge Cup final for Kear’s Hull FC and Chris Chester, who worked with Kear at Trinity. Former Wakefield half-back Jamie Rooney, who was integral in their survival season, is another who is expected to be in attendance.