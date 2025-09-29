Wakefield boss Daryl Powell believes Leigh Leopards could go all the way in Super League after finding a ‘new level’ as they knocked his Trinity side out of the play-offs.

Having been promoted at the end of last year after scooping all three major honours on offer in the second tier, Wakefield have followed Leigh’s blueprint to a tee.

Breaking into the Super League play-offs at the first time of asking, they fell at the first hurdle away against the Leopards on Friday night, losing their eliminator tie 26-10.

In very similar circumstances, Leigh – who had won the Challenge Cup earlier that year – ended the 2023 campaign, their first back in the top flight following promotion, with a heavy defeat at Hull KR in the play-off eliminators.

Daryl Powell’s classy words on Leigh following defeat as bold Leopards prediction made

Two seasons on from that defeat at Craven Park, the Leopards now head across the borough to Wigan Warriors for a semi-final clash, just as they did last year.

Speaking after his Wakefield’s loss at the Leopards’ Den, Trinity head coach Powell had plenty of praise for their conquerors, saying: “I thought Leigh came at a level that was a couple of notches above what we’ve seen before.

“I thought they were superb throughout, and they defended pretty tough all night, they were really aggressive.

“There’s a real intensity about their defence.

“I just thought they went to a new level, and I think they’ll be in with a chance (of going all the way) if they’re playing at that level.”

Trinity had thumped Leigh 40-14 in their own backyard back in March, but went on to lose in both the Challenge Cup and Super League to the Leopards at Belle Vue.

Adrian Lam’s side then made it 3-1 in their favour for the year with Friday night’s victory, ensuring the club’s first-ever Super League play-off tie on home soil would be an occasion they’d remember fondly.

Powell added: “We didn’t help ourselves by being camped on our own line, but it’s tough going against a team like that.

“There’s big lessons that have been handed to us, both from Leigh and the game itself.

“We’re on a journey to playing like Leigh did tonight, we just weren’t capable of doing it tonight for whatever reason.”