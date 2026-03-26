Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell remained tight-lipped on the club’s reported swoop for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, but admitted his arrival would be a major coup for the competition.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this week that Wakefield were on the brink of landing an astonishing coup by signing RTS, the dual-code international and former NRL champion.

The 32-year-old, who has won the Dally M and Golden Boot, is off-contract at the end of the season and is now expected to link up with Wakefield next year.

Powell was inevitably asked about the reports during his weekly press conference, but insisted there was nothing to say at this point.

“There’s always rumours about,” Powell said. “There’s nothing I can say at the moment.

“We’ve got a game tomorrow and I’m focused on that. We’re an ambitious club, you can see that with the signings that we’ve made and if Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is on the market, you’re probably going to be interested, aren’t you?

“But I’ve nothing really to say, he’s an unbelievable player, and that’s it.”

That said, Powell did not hide his admiration for the New Zealand Warriors talent, admitting it would be a tremendous move for any Super League side.

“Without a shadow of a doubt. Him as a player, a dual-international, played for the iconic All Blacks. In that way, whoever is able to sign Roger and bring a player of that magnitude to Super League is a big thing. He’s still playing every week in the NRL and looking pretty sharp, so I think he would have a big impact in this competition.”