Daryl Powell waxes lyrical over breakthrough star after ‘out of sight’ rise

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has lauded the displays of young outside-back Oli Pratt in his side’s opening two Super League fixtures and feels the best is still to come for the academy graduate.

Pratt, then still a teenager, made his Super League debut for Wakefield in Round 27 of the 2023 season against Hull KR, with their relegation to the Championship having already been confirmed.

During Trinity’s stay in the second tier, after Powell opted to keep him around rather than sending him back out on loan to York, the young gun quickly became a mainstay.

Making 34 appearances across all competitions and scoring 18 tries in the process, Pratt formed part of the side which lifted the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield before winning the Championship Grand Final against Toulouse Olympique.

Now 20 years of age, he has carried his form on into the top-flight thus far too, with impressive displays against Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR in Rounds 1 and 2 respectively.

Daryl Powell lauds Wakefield Trinity breakthrough star Oliver Pratt

Pratt has been afforded this exposure to life in Super League with Wakefield currently missing new recruit Cam Scott through injury.

And Trinity boss Powell feels the youngster has more than taken his shot in Super League, as he detailed in his pre-match press conference looking ahead to Saturday’s home clash with St Helens in Round 3.

“He’s had two really good games, his first two performances have been outstanding,” Powell told Love Rugby League.

“He’s growing all the time, and he’s really open to coaching too. Pratty’s been outstanding.

“For him now, it’s about being consistent. There’s going to be challenges along the way, he’s going to play against different abilities and different skillsets, but he’s growing and learning.

“I don’t think he could have had a better start.”

‘I look at him at the moment and I think he could be anything he wants’

Pratt has, so far, shone in the centres. But having also gone well out on the wing in his early career, Powell feels exposure to a new position will make him an overall better player in the future.

He explained: “Midway through last year, we talked about putting him on the wing leading into this year given what we’ve done recruitment-wise.

“He was a bit uncomfortable to start with, and he hadn’t really played there, but he went in and he got man-of-the match on his first game (on the wing).

“He was unbelievable on the wing, he made massive metres, and scored a length-of-the-field try. That showed he can play both.

Oli Pratt in action for Wakefield Trinity in 2025

“It’s good to have that in your armoury. It’s really important as a young outside-back as it’s invaluable for a coach and for a player wanting to get selected.

“He’s still very young, but he’s going to grow and develop and his understanding is going to get better and better.

“I look at him at the moment and I think he could be anything he wants, whether that’s centre or wing, but he’s doing a pretty good job where he is.”

‘He’s grown out of sight’

It’s always a tricky balancing act with young players who burst onto the scene given the heightened interest and ‘hype’ around them, but Powell believes his level-headed youth is easy to manage.

The veteran coach said: “Everybody is a little bit different, but for him, he’s grown out of sight. His contract’s been upgraded a couple of times, so that’s good for him!”

“He’s pretty down to earth is Pratty, you don’t need to bring him down as he’s level-headed and is a really humble young kid, which makes him easy to manage.

Oli Pratt in action for Wakefield Trinity during Luke Gale’s testimonial in 2025

“You just feed him with confidence every now and again, because he can worry he’s not getting everything right, but ultimately he’s super easy to manage.

“I think all of our boys are. We have an outstanding group of young blokes here, and they’re all 100% bang-on every single week, so you never get disappointed for effort or honesty from these boys.”

