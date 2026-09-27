Wakefield boss Daryl Powell refused to be drawn into any early jibes at former club Warrington Wolves, who his Trinity side will face in next weekend’s Super League Grand Final.

Powell endured a pretty disastrous 18-month spell in charge of Warrington, taking the helm ahead of the 2022 campaign which almost ended in relegation and departing midway through the following season.

A little over three years on from his departure from the Halliwell Jones Stadium, next Saturday night will see him go up against them in the Grand Final after Trinity produced a stunning 33-6 victory to topple Wigan in their semi-final clash.

And for the Wakefield head coach, at least publicly, it will remain business as usual as he leads them in their first-ever Old Trafford appearance.

Wakefield coach Daryl Powell’s telling 56-word response as Warrington Grand Final jibe refuted

Since departing Warrington, Powell has guided Trinity to a treble-winning Championship campaign and back-to-back Super League play-off finishes, reaching the Grand Final at just the second time of asking.

Wire meanwhile reached the semi-finals in 2024 during Sam Burgess’ first year at the helm, but dipped to an eighth-place finish last term before reaching Old Trafford this season for the first time since 2018.

After Trinity’s win at Wigan, Powell was asked whether a Grand Final victory over his former side would make it a little sweeter, but responded: “I don’t want to talk about that too much.

“I think everyone knows the answer to that question.”

Wakefield have never been in a Super League Grand Final before, but come next Saturday night, their debut will come against the club who have featured in more of them than any other side without winning one.

The Wolves have been unsuccessful on four separate occasions at Old Trafford, with their last league title coming 71 years ago at the end of the 1954/55 campaign.

Powell – who tasted Grand Final defeat himself as Castleford Tigers’ head coach back in 2017 – continued: “It’s not about me; it’s just about the players being tuned in and doing what they need to do.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to go and win a Grand Final.

“What a story that would be.”