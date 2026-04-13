Wakefield Trinity’s Challenge Cup dream is over, but the goal now is clear for head coach Daryl Powell: finish in Super League’s top four to earn a home play-off tie.

Trinity were beaten 26-22 at Belle Vue by Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon, being edged out in a humdinger of a cup quarter-final tie.

As a result, the club’s wait for a first Challenge Cup semi-final appearance since 2016 goes on, and their wait for an appearance in the competition’s final also extends having not been involved since 1979.

But all is far from lost for Wakefield, who have enjoyed a positive start to the year, sitting joint-top of the Super League table alongside four other sides on ten competition points.

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‘I feel like we’re close, there’s always learnings for a team and I think we’re in a good place’

Powell’s side have five wins from seven league games this year, and return to action on Saturday afternoon when Bradford Bulls make the trip to Belle Vue.

Speaking after Sunday’s narrow cup defeat against Wigan, the veteran coach reiterated his belief that his side aren’t far off competing with the very best.

He said: “I feel like we’re close, there’s always learnings for a team and I think we’re in a good place.

“We weren’t far off today, and we’ll get a lot of confidence from being in that fight for as long as we were.

“Give us the last five minutes again, I reckon we’d execute a fair bit better. We had two opportunities (in the last five minutes), and if we execute a play then kick the goal, it’s a different outcome.

“Every game’s a little bit different, but I reckon a little bit more clarity of thinking at the end probably gets us the win there.

“We’ve been in and around the top four over the last couple of (Super League) rounds, and our challenge is to stay there.

“How consistent can we be in Super League? That’s the challenge.”

‘I thought we proved a lot of things today in different ways… stay in the top four, I said to the boys, that’s the challenge now’

Since returning to the top table at the beginning of last season, Wakefield have now lost out in two Challenge Cup quarter-finals as well as a Super League play-off eliminator tie.

Finishing in the top four would, of course, earn them a home tie in the play-offs. And if they could pull off a top-two finish, that home tie would be in the semi-finals.

Powell continued: “You can’t worry too much about what’s gone, I thought (today) was a great game of rugby league.

“We want to be winning and the challenge for us is to come up against the ‘top four teams’ and be one of those teams.

“I thought we proved a lot of things today in different ways. Stay in the top four, I said to the boys then (in the dressing room), that’s the challenge now.

“When we come into these games against the better teams, how do we handle it and how do we come out the other side of tough battles?

“You never get everything right in a game of rugby league, but we want to be better in key moments.”