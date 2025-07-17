Daryl Powell reveals RFL probe into controversial John Cartwright comments after Hull FC defeat

Wakefield boss Daryl Powell has revealed the RFL have asked him for an explanation of the comments he made regarding Hull FC coach John Cartwright’s influence on the match officials after Trinity’s defeat last week.

Trinity saw a 10-0 half-time lead slip through their fingers at the MKM Stadium last Thursday night, conceding 16 unanswered second half points to end up losing 16-10 in a clash between two contenders for the top six.

Post-match, on both Sky Sports and during his press conference at the stadium, Powell stated that he was unhappy with the influence that Airlie Birds head coach Cartwright had on the match officials during the break.

Powell stated that Cartwright was ‘walking up and down, saying what the penalty count was and influencing the referee‘, an allegation which his counterpart strongly rebuked.

During the first half of the clash, FC didn’t get a penalty and the tables then turned in the second 40 with the hosts winning the penalty county 8-0.

A week on from the game, it had appeared that we had heard the last of those allegations, with FC themselves even posting a light-hearted video on social media with the comments from both coaches on the matter.

But now, Wakefield chief Powell has revealed that the RFL have made contact with him, and are seeking answers.

He explained: “It was just yesterday (the RFL got in touch).

“I’ll send something back to the RFL today and then we’ll take it from there.

“I’ve got to put some submissions in for what was said, which I just completely disagree with.

“But we’ll wait and see.”

It remains to be seen whether an official investigation has been opened up by the RFL.

