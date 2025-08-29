Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell could be forced to reshuffle his starting 17 again this weekend, with two of his key men picking up knocks.

Powell has already made changes to his wider 21-man squad for their upcoming clash against Huddersfield Giants, with Matty Russell and Jayden Myers coming in for Lachlan Walmsley and Ellis Lingard.

The Trin find themselves seventh in the Super League table ahead of Saturday’s clash at Belle Vue, but a win and results elsewhere falling their way could see them return to the top six.

‘There will be a couple of changes’

Injuries are nothing new for Wakefield, with Powell’s side seeing several front-line players ruled out across the campaign already, but now back-row forward Josh Griffin and winger Walmsley will both miss the game against Huddersfield.

‘There are a couple of options for us, I think there will be a couple of changes,” Powell confirmed. “We have guys creeking with injuries.

“Josh Griffin is in the squad, but is unlikely to play. He’s got an issue that will keep him out. It’s not too bad and will be ok for next week, though. He’s got a bit of an ankle issue; it’s nothing major, he’ll be fine.

Of Scotland international Walmsley, Powell added: “He got a head knock last week. He did come back on, but he didn’t feel 100% right afterwards, so it’s more precautionary.

“He passed [the HIA] and went back on, but afterwards we were looking at him and thinking he needs a bit of a breather. It’s not been forced on us, it’s just us taking a precautionary measure to look after him.”

“We’ve got a couple of wingers in the squad like Jayden Myres and Matty Russell who haven’t played massively in recent games, so we have some options.”

‘He’s ok’

While these are undoubtedly two serious blows for the Trin, there is some good news on the injury front with Max Jowitt overcoming his own injury scare to be available for the game.

“He’s ok, he got a bit of a whack last week, but he’s fine,” Powell said of the versatile ball-player. “He’s trained this week, so he’s all good.

“It looked like he got a whack, but it didn’t look too bad. Then we got the word that he wasn’t too bad, so there’s no dramas there.”

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Exclusive: Steve McNamara eyes NRL role after turning down Castleford as Bradford job addressed

👉🏻 Championship owner promises to be ‘force’ in Super League before bold financial claim

👉🏻 Hull FC’s 2026 squad depth examined after Jake Arthur deal as eye-catching group comes together

👉🏻 Blake Taaffe scout report: What Castleford can expect from marquee 2026 recruit

👉🏻 Castleford fearing worst on Tom Amone injury as possible Hull KR impact explained