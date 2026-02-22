Wakefield boss Daryl Powell has urged those doubting his side this season to have patience, with Trinity earning their first Super League win of the year on Sunday at Huddersfield Giants.

Trinity were beaten at home by newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique last weekend in their opening league fixture of the campaign, with that one of a number of shock results in Round 1.

That loss sparked plenty of criticism and plenty of doubt was cast over whether Wakefield would be able to replicate their 2025 performances, which saw them finish sixth and compete in the play-offs.

Sunday brought a narrow 20-18 win at Huddersfield, with Powell’s side clinging on to claim their first two competition points of 2026.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

‘Sometimes you’ve just got to win games when things aren’t going your way’

Just two teams – Wigan Warriors and Toulouse – have won their first two Super League games this term, with Wakefield one of nine clubs in the competition to have won one and lost one.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match at Huddersfield, Powell said: “Everyone starts jumping up and down when you lose a game, but half the teams lose in Round 1, don’t they?!

“That’s just the way it is, but it doesn’t mean to say they’re not going to go on to have a great season.

“It’s a little bit more awkward this year, the rules have changed a bit and the game’s more frantic. I think players are getting used to that, we’re still getting used to it.”

Trinity were far from their free-flowing best at the Accu Stadium, but got the job done, and that is what Powell wants to be the key takeaway.

They travel to face Powell’s former club Warrington in Round 3, with the Wolves having played just one league game so far after seeing a trip to Hull KR postponed this weekend due to the Robins’ involvement in the World Club Challenge.

He added: “We just made too many errors today and put ourselves under pressure. I thought in the first half, if we’d been a bit cleaner, it’d probably have been a different game at half-time.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to win games when things aren’t going your way, and I thought we did a good job for that today.

“There’s loads for us to improve, but we’re early in the season, we’ve got the monkey (of the first win) off our back and we can probably start to relax a little bit now because I thought it was a very tense camp last week.”