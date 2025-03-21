Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has pinpointed Herman Ese’ese, John Asiata and Aidan Sezer as Hull FC’s main threats ahead of their eagerly-anticipated showdown on Friday.

Two teams who have surpassed expectations in the early stages of 2025 meet at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, with both sides two wins from Wembley and having made positive early strides in Super League.

Hull will be buoyed by last weekend’s incredible Challenge Cup success at Wigan, while Wakefield were victorious at Huddersfield.

And Powell admits he has been impressed with what John Cartwright has brought to the Black and Whites thus far.

“They’ve had a battling draw against Leigh and they’ve beat Wigan, so they’re a good team,” Powell said this week.

“They’ve obviously improved significantly and they will be a real challenge for us. They could have easily folded last week.

“The Leigh game, they fought back from a really tough position and then scored right at the death. They’re much more durable than they have been in the recent past.”

Powell then singled out the players he thinks represent the biggest threat this weekend.

“They’ve signed more players than us I think – so it’s a complete rebuild,” he said.

“Herman Ese’ese, (Aidan) Sezer and (John) Asiata.. they’re really dangerous players who play a certain way that puts pressure on opposition teams.

“They’re a dangerous side.”

Trinity will welcome back a number of key players for Friday’s game as they go in pursuit of a first home win in 2025 in Super League.

Ky Rodwell, arguably the standout forward outside of Super League last season, looks set to come back into the mix to hand Powell a major boost.

They will be without the likes of Matty Storton and Max Jowitt, who both picked up injuries last week against Huddersfield. Jake Trueman is also in line to face his former club for the first time since leaving Hull at the end of last year.