Daryl Powell makes bold Wakefield Trinity claim ahead of Castleford Tigers reunion

Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell says he ‘doesn’t see anything other than’ Trinity becoming one of Super League’s top four clubs in years to come.

Powell has overseen a transformation of on-field matters at Wakefield since walking through the door ahead of the 2024 campaign.

After leading Trinity to a treble in the Championship last year, Powell has now guided his side to three wins in their opening seven games back in Super League.

All the while, new owner Matt Ellis has set about transforming the club off the field, including numerous upgrades to Belle Vue.

After a vast amount of success in a short period of time, Powell is confident the upward trajectory can be sustained.

Speaking ahead of Thursday night’s derby against Castleford Tigers, he said: “I just think the way the club’s growing, it’s breeding for consistency.

“If you’re breeding for consistency, you’re doing a lot of things around the ground to grow what is a really good environment anyway.

“I think the ownership here is doing an unbelievable job, and I can see this being one of the top-four clubs in the future.

“I just don’t see anything other than that, it’s the start of something special for Wakefield, absolutely 100%.”

Powell spent eight-and-a-half years at the helm of Thursday’s opponents Cas, and also oversaw a transformation of success on the field at The Jungle.

Ahead of the pair’s ‘Rivals Round’ clash, the 59-year-old drew comparisons between the two jobs as he explained: “When I took over there, they were bottom of the table and Ian Millward had been in there for a while.

“I don’t think it’s the same in that regard, but it was a rebuild job. It was also a case of fixing up what we had at the time, and I think we did that pretty quickly.

“I went in there in 2013, and in 2014 we finished fourth and got into the Challenge Cup final.

“There are some similarities but there are also quite a few differences.”

