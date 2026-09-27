Wakefield boss Daryl Powell admitted he did not mind Jazz Tevaga’s jibes at Wigan Warriors in the build-up to their semi-final clash: with the Trinity forward having the last laugh.

Powell’s side stunned Super League by romping to a 33-6 victory away against League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan on Saturday evening, booking their spot in a first-ever Grand Final as a result of their success.

That win came at the end of a week where overseas ace Tevaga made headlines by claiming the Warriors’ pack ‘only had two threats’ in a sensational pre-match interview with the Yorkshire Post.

Those comments from Tevaga, who also claimed Trinity had the best pack in Super League, caused quite the stir.

But it was he and Wakefield who came out on top in style at The Brick Community Stadium, and his head coach was able to see the funny side following their victory.

‘I thought he backed up his words today and I thought everybody else did as well’

Tevaga – who was also sin-binned earlier in the year in the Challenge Cup against Wigan – went the wrong side of the disciplinary line early on in Saturday’s clash as he saw yellow from referee Liam Moore for a trip on Warriors winger Liam Marshall.

But when he returned to the field following his ten-minute stint out of the action, he produced a sterling performance to help Wakefield to book their spot at Old Trafford in remarkable fashion.

Post-match, boss Powell joked: “The reason we signed him was for some of that. really!

“I didn’t know how it was going to go, the game, but he ended up being good for us.

“The player having the confidence and belief in his team-mates that they can go and front up against one of the best packs in the league, because Wigan have been unbelievable, is good in a lot of ways.”

Christchurch-born ace Tevaga, who turned 31 earlier this month, put pen to paper on a two-year deal as he joined Wakefield ahead of the 2026 campaign.

The Samoa international’s CV boasts 162 NRL appearances between New Zealand Warriors and Manly Sea Eagles, and on Saturday evening, he used every bit of his experience to leave Trinity just 80 minutes from the ultimate Super League glory.

Powell added: “That’s Jazz and that’s the beauty of him. I thought he backed up his words today and I thought everybody else did as well.

“I mentioned it in the team meeting – it didn’t put pressure on, but I thought, ‘boys, we’ve got to do this.’

“You can’t say it and not do it, and I thought we did, and that’s fair enough.”