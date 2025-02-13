Daryl Powell issues key Wakefield Trinity injury update ahead of Super League opener
Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has issued an update on key players Seth Nikotemo, Renouf Atoni, Josh Griffin, Cam Scott and Ky Rodwell ahead of their return to Super League this weekend.
Powell’s side romped to promotion in 2024, winning a historic second-tier treble in the process, and mark their return to the top flight with a hotly anticipated West Yorkshire derby against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.
Daryl Powell offers injury update ahead of Leeds Rhinos clash
Of the five players mentioned above, Scott, Nikotemo, Griffin and Atoni have missed out on selection in Wakefield’s 21-man match-day squad, and when speaking to members of the media ahead of the Headingley clash, Powell detailed the exact extent of their respective injuries.
“Seth (Nikotemo) fractured his scaphoid (a bone in your hand) in the Castleford game, just a tough contact injury. Griff (Josh Griffin) is a medium-term one, he had an operation in the off-season so he’s due back around March time.”
“Rens (Renouf Atoni) is a bit of an ongoing one, I haven’t got an exact date but I’m hoping he’ll be back within a couple weeks but will need to do some work to get himself tuned back in. Cam (Scott) did his hamstring and is probably five weeks away.”
Whilst the quartet will all spend some extra time on the physio table, there was a positive update on star prop Ky Rodwell, who has been deemed fit for selection in Powell’s extended squad.
“Ky (Rodwell) is alright,” said Powell. “He’s trained today so he’s ok and he’s been pretty good in pre-season.”
Elsewhere, Powell has only made one change to the 21-man squad from their emphatic Challenge Cup victory over Goole Vikings, with Isaiah Vagana coming in for Isaac Shaw.
Wakefield Trinity squad to face Leeds Rhinos in full
1. Max Jowitt
2. Lachlan Walmsley
4. Corey Hall
5. Tom Johnstone
6. Jake Trueman
7. Oliver Russell
8. Mike McMeeken
9. Liam Hood
10. Ky Rodwell
13. Jay Pitts
14. Thomas Doyle
15. Caleb Hamlin-Uele
17. Matty Storton
18. Isaiah Vagana
19. Oliver Pratt
20. Mason Lino
23. Josh Rourke
24. Matty Russell
25. Jack Croft
28. Harvey Smith
31. Caius Faatili
