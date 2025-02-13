Daryl Powell issues key Wakefield Trinity injury update ahead of Super League opener

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has issued an update on key players Seth Nikotemo, Renouf Atoni, Josh Griffin, Cam Scott and Ky Rodwell ahead of their return to Super League this weekend.

Powell’s side romped to promotion in 2024, winning a historic second-tier treble in the process, and mark their return to the top flight with a hotly anticipated West Yorkshire derby against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.

Daryl Powell offers injury update ahead of Leeds Rhinos clash

Of the five players mentioned above, Scott, Nikotemo, Griffin and Atoni have missed out on selection in Wakefield’s 21-man match-day squad, and when speaking to members of the media ahead of the Headingley clash, Powell detailed the exact extent of their respective injuries.

“Seth (Nikotemo) fractured his scaphoid (a bone in your hand) in the Castleford game, just a tough contact injury. Griff (Josh Griffin) is a medium-term one, he had an operation in the off-season so he’s due back around March time.”

“Rens (Renouf Atoni) is a bit of an ongoing one, I haven’t got an exact date but I’m hoping he’ll be back within a couple weeks but will need to do some work to get himself tuned back in. Cam (Scott) did his hamstring and is probably five weeks away.”

Whilst the quartet will all spend some extra time on the physio table, there was a positive update on star prop Ky Rodwell, who has been deemed fit for selection in Powell’s extended squad.

“Ky (Rodwell) is alright,” said Powell. “He’s trained today so he’s ok and he’s been pretty good in pre-season.”

Elsewhere, Powell has only made one change to the 21-man squad from their emphatic Challenge Cup victory over Goole Vikings, with Isaiah Vagana coming in for Isaac Shaw.

Wakefield Trinity squad to face Leeds Rhinos in full

1. Max Jowitt

2. Lachlan Walmsley

4. Corey Hall

5. Tom Johnstone

6. Jake Trueman

7. Oliver Russell

8. Mike McMeeken

9. Liam Hood

10. Ky Rodwell

13. Jay Pitts

14. Thomas Doyle

15. Caleb Hamlin-Uele

17. Matty Storton

18. Isaiah Vagana

19. Oliver Pratt

20. Mason Lino

23. Josh Rourke

24. Matty Russell

25. Jack Croft

28. Harvey Smith

31. Caius Faatili

