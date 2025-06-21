Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell hailed his injury-hit side after they toppled reigning champions Wigan Warriors: before revealing the latest on injured captain Mike McMeeken.

Trinity were magnificent on Friday evening, defying a lengthy injury list which now includes McMeeken, who missed the game against the champions, to win 16-10 and move into the top six.

The England international has suffered a pectoral injury which, although not serious, is bad enough to almost certainly rule him out of next week’s trip to league leaders Hull KR.

However, Powell admitted McMeeken should be in contention to face his former club Catalans Dragons in a fortnight’s time.

Powell revealed to BBC Radio Leeds: “He’s got a tear in his pec. It’s not a big one, it’s not massive. He’ll be a couple of weeks, he’ll miss next week. I don’t think he’s too far away.”

Powell admitted that despite having so many players out injured and being able to deliver ranks up there with one of the best performances as a coach.

He said: “It doesn’t matter who’s in the team, it still look similar. As a coach, that’s utopia when your team can deliver those kinds of performances.

“On the back of a five-day turnaround.. I looked at their team and we were light on the bench with a centre and a back-rower, a hooker and one middle. We were pretty light and I looked at their bench and thought they were big but we handled the physicality well right from the start.”

