Daryl Powell won’t want to hear this but he has the honour of being Super League’s oldest active head coach.

It’s over 25 years since his first game as a Super League head coach. Ahead of his 425th, the enthusiasm remains. He has overseen the top job at Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves before Wakefield Trinity and while trophies have come in the Championship, the thirst to win a Grand Final remains as strong as ever.

“It keeps you young really,” Powell said.

“I’ve seen my hair, I’m getting a bit older. It’s just great to be around young blokes and helping people to get better. It’s always been a big motivation for me.

“Winning things, winning games, the challenge of it all is something that I’ve massively enjoyed. I’ve never lost enthusiasm for it. It’s sad when you’ve been doing something so long, the last thing you want to do is get bored of something and that’s when you know time’s up.”

Is this Wakefield group the one that can take Powell to a first Grand Final winners ring?

“I don’t know, it’s hard to say,” is his honest response.

“I feel like we’re ready to have a go at it. I feel like we’re way more prepared than we were last year because of what we’ve gone through and how consistent we’ve been this year.

“There’s been some ups and downs but even those are just lessons for us to get better. I feel like we’re on the fair path this year. Whether we’re going up or not, we’re going to find out, aren’t we? I’m confident that this group of players can have a real crack at getting together and getting to the final.

“I feel like the coaching group, we’re almost like a family, we’re pretty close and that means a lot, we’re a tight-knit coaching group. We have high standards in what we do and I was trying to pump confidence into the boys. I think our recruitment’s been phenomenal.

“The mix of it all, people doing the job as well, creates an environment and a bond throughout everyone that can enable you to be successful. I haven’t won anything yet but I feel like we’re on a journey to do it.”