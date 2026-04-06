Daryl Powell admits he has some major selection calls ahead of him as Wakefield Trinity prepare for the Challenge Cup quarter finals.

Wakefield take on Wigan Warriors and head into the contest with five straight wins under their belt, with their latest 34-0 victory coming without some key personnel.

Jazz Tevaga was rested due to a slight complaint, while neither Caius Faatili or Jack Sinfield were selected either.

Explaining their absences, Powell told Love Rugby League: “Caius picked something up doing something crazy in training, tackling, Myles Lawford, he ended up getting an injury which was avoidable.

“Myles made a line-break in a 13-on-13 and he ends up tackling him in a really awkward way. Myles gets injured and he gets injured. Myles missed the reserves and he missed today.

“Jazz has had something that’s grumbled a little bit. Jack, I just felt like we needed to get Mason back into the season. I think they’ll all be crucial for us over a long season.

“I just felt like we needed to get Mason out there. I think Jack’s done an awesome job. He’s been so good and made a big impression on everybody. I think the group, the coaches and the fans as well. He’s got a big career ahead with us. It’s a coach’s decision.

“We’ve got three really good half-backs and we’ve got to make sure that they all get what they need and they all feel good about what they’re doing. If we get that right, I think we’ll be in a great place.”

In their absence, Tray Lolesio was outstanding on his Super League debut for the club, while Jay Pitts did a sound job starting at loose forward with Tevaga unavailable.

With Sinfield in contention alongside Lino and Jake Trueman, it leaves Powell with a lot of tough calls to make.

“At the moment, we’re pretty deep,” Powell admitted. “There are a few players who aren’t available.

“Will Tate was not available this week. He probably will be next week. It’s just about getting it right from which players are going to win us this game. “I think there are a couple of things. I thought Pittsy started great. I’ve got a decision to make on who starts the game at 13 next week if Jazz is alright. All the decisions I have to make are pretty good ones. I’ve just got to make sure I get them right.

“I don’t think there’s a wrong one to pick. I just think players are playing well and the environment is good. We’re buzzing and we’re enjoying playing the game and we’re enjoying training.

“I think if I get that right, to be right or wrong, I just have to make a call. I think it’s the best team to win us that game next week and get us to a semi-final. I just mentioned about us keeping ourselves grounded and not getting too carried away.

“We won five straight but I don’t think it matters. We can’t start getting too comfortable. I don’t think we will. I think the boys know what’s ahead and what we need to do to win games consistently. I think we’ve won games in different ways which is always handy as well.”