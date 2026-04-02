Daryl Powell has formally ruled himself out of the running to become England’s next head coach.

The Wakefield Trinity boss has confirmed that he does not intend to throw his hat in the ring to coach his country at the World Cup after the Rugby Football League announced their intentions to begin the process of finding the next head coach to take the country forward following Shaun Wane’s departure in January.

Willie Peters was the favourite to land the role, but after pulling out of the running, the vacancy now appears wide open. Brad Arthur and Paul Rowley have declared interest, with Sam Burgess and Brian McDermott also understood to be interested in the position.

But one person who will not be applying is Powell, who made it clear that the position was not for him at this stage of his career.

“No, it’s just not for me,” Powell told Love Rugby League.

“There’s been a time in the past when it was, it’s not for me at the moment, I won’t be applying for the job. There are a few guys who have already put their hands up there. Everybody’s a little bit different out there, they’re all in different places in their career.

“For me, it’s not something I’ll be looking to be doing at the moment.”

The governing body are keen to make a short-term appointment that will run through to the end of the World Cup while they take stock on longer-term plans moving forward.

Powell, 60, made a total of 37 appearances for Great Britain and England as a player. As a coach, he took charge of Ireland in 2004.

But he will not be looking for another international role for now, despite being previously linked with the position earlier in his career.