Wakefield coach delivers strong verdict on RFL’s disciplinary change for play-offs

Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell has praised the Rugby Football League (RFL) for their decision to ‘freeze’ players’ disciplinary penalty points heading into the play-offs.

Penalty points have resulted in a number of big suspensions in recent weeks, with the accumulative system meaning numerous Super League stars have been sat down.

But as was confirmed prior to the start of the season, the RFL delivered a press release on Friday which acted as a reminder around their decision to ‘freeze’ existing penalty points.

The prospect of players being banned for the play-offs has been significantly reduced as a result of that move, and it’s one that Powell has thrown his full support behind.

‘We’re trying to make this sport grow at every level, and to do that, we want to see the best players’

Powell’s Wakefield side claimed victory in their final game of the regular season on Friday night, winning 19-8 at Leigh to cement fourth spot and a home tie in next weekend’s play-off eliminators.

Trinity will now enter the play-offs for the second season on the spin: and was the case last year, their eliminator tie will come against the Leopards, who finished fifth on the ladder this term.

Post-match at the Leopards’ Den, Powell provided his verdict on the RFL freezing penalty points, saying: “You want the best players out there.

“I don’t think there are that many players that are doing naughty things at the minute where you really want to get it out of the game.

“The game is played that fast and it’s that instinctive, I don’t think there are many players doing things where you think, ‘we definitely have to sort that player out’.”

Third-placed Warrington Wolves will host sixth-placed Hull KR in next weekend’s other eliminator tie.

The highest-ranked winner of the two eliminator ties will then travel to second-placed Leeds Rhinos on September 25, with the lowest-ranked winner from next weekend set for a trip to League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan Warriors on September 26.

This year’s play-offs conclude on October 3 with the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Powell added: “I agree that everybody needs their best players out on the field, and if it’s something on instinct where you catch people high or a little bit late here or there… we need to see a spectacle.

“We’re trying to make this sport grow at every level, and to do that, we want to see the best players, so I agree with it (the frozen penalty points).”