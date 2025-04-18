Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has called on his side’s supporters to be more understanding of the game and their situation after they were booed off at half-time on Thursday.

Powell’s side were 12-0 down to local rivals Castleford at the break in the opening match of Super League’s Rivals Round. However, they produced a stirring comeback to win 13-12, capped by Mason Lino’s late drop goal.

But Powell admitted he was taken aback by the boos from the stands at the interval, calling it ‘disappointing’.

He told reporters in his post-match press conference: “It’s a big one that, to be honest. Our fans were booing at half-time which was disappointing.

“Our boys are giving everything, you can’t win every game – they need to understand a little bit more than they did there, to be honest.”

Powell did concede, though, that the fact Wakefield won almost every single match in 2024 may have shifted expectations slightly: but that now needs to change again given how they are back in Super League.

“We’re in it together,” he said.

“We hardly lost a game last year so there’s a new expectation – and we have high expectations of ourselves – but you don’t win every game in Super League.”

In summing up the game, Powell admitted he was frustrated with how his team performed in the opening 40 minutes.

He conceded: “We started with such a loose attitude to finishing our sets and Castleford had great intent about them.”

But he admitted he was relieved to be only 12 points behind at the break after three missed conversions from the Tigers, which ultimately proved costly.

“They got points on us early and we handed them energy,” Powell added. “They took it pretty well. Luckily, goal-kicking is a bit off for them and 12-0.. it gave us an opportunity I thought.”

The win was Wakefield’s first at home since returning to Super League.

