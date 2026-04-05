Daryl Powell believes Jake Trueman has what it takes to play for England in the World Cup, but believes another of his players could do enough to convince the next head coach to take them to Australia too.

Trueman was man of the match as Wakefield Trinity thrashed Castleford Tigers, scoring two tries and playing a key role in the 34-0 victory.

Injuries have always stifled the halfback but after playing every game this season so far and finding some form, Powell, who gave Trueman his professional debut at Castleford, backed him to state his case.

“I think he’s a phenomenal player,” Powell said. “He sees things that other players don’t see.

“Sometimes I try to open him up a little bit to express himself a little bit more. He’s potentially one of the best halves in the comp. Potentially an international player.

“For me, I can see him just being a winner. Just wanting to win. The way he’s carrying the ball and getting himself involved in everything really. His kicking game is getting better consistently. Thinking about putting the opposition under pressure. I think he’s a phenomenal player.

“All he needs is to play consistently, which he is at the moment. And have a team around him that can set the game up for him. He’s capable of anything. He’s a top-liner.”

Asked about his World Cup credentials later this year, Trueman said: “I think he’s got to prove a few things. We don’t know all the coaches yet. That’s yet to be decided.

“But I think for Truey, he’s to show he’s a winner. You need winners on the field at international level. You do in rugby league. But everybody needs to be a winner. I feel like Truey is really growing into it. He looks like he wants to win everything that he does at the moment.

“And I love that about him. I love how he’s grown into that. The amount of times he’s carrying the ball. Sometimes I think, I probably wouldn’t have carried that as a half-back there. But I just think he’s getting himself involved. And enjoying the physical side of the game.

“He’s big enough to deal with it from a defensive point of view. But I love how he’s carrying the ball. I think that’s a big part of him showing that I want to win this game.”

But Powell also backed Caleb Hamlin-Uele to be in contention, with the Auckland-born forward eligible to play for England through his grandad.

“I think Caleb’s got huge potential. I think that’s the best game he’s played today.

“He was awesome today. He’s been a little bit of a slow burner coming into this season. He missed a bit of pre-season.

“But I think he looks like he’s going to be huge from here on in. And yeah, he’s available. Whoever the coach is has to make a call on whether they see him as being a part of that.

“But we’re a little bit short on international front-rowers, aren’t we? So potentially he’s a decent option. And he’s said that’s what he wants to do. So he’d certainly be an option, I would say.”