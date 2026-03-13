It’s not been plain sailing for Wakefield in the early stages of the 2026 season, but Trinity boss Daryl Powell is hoping last weekend’s win over Hull FC will allow his side to start afresh.

High expectations were placed on Trinity heading into the new season after finishing sixth in the Super League table last time out in what was their first campaign back in the big time.

But Powell’s side suffered a shock Round 1 defeat at home against newly-promoted Toulouse Olympique and had won just one of their first three league games prior to a 14-10 victory over Hull at Belle Vue last Thursday.

That win leaves Wakefield sat at two wins and two losses in Super League this term, sat sixth on the ladder as the competition pauses for the Challenge Cup Fourth Round.

‘There was a bit of nervousness going into that game’

Friday night sees Trinity host high-flying West Yorkshire foes Leeds in a mouthwatering cup tie, and head coach Powell believes last week’s crucial victory could provide the perfect springboard for them to kick on.

“It was an important game for both teams, really,” Powell said on reflection. “There was a bit of nervousness going into that game.

“Ultimately, it was about winning, and I think we’re a bit relieved that we were good enough to get over the line.

“It’s put us in a good position, and we can almost put that (need for a win) behind us now and focus on this knock-out game.”

Wakefield had been set to go in behind at the break against FC before a mistake in defence allowed Oli Pratt to capitalise and level things up at 10-10.

Will Tate then grabbed his second of the night midway through the second half, and that proved to be the winning try.

That second half effort, while far from perfect, was much more akin to the levels that Trinity reached last season, and Powell is hopeful his side have now set themselves a baseline standard moving forward.

“I thought we were excellent in the second-half. We probably should have scored more points, Truey (Jake Trueman) gets through and Will (Tate) late in the game, but in terms of territory and possession, we dominated the game and showed some clarity and maturity with the way we won it.

“I thought we defended really well in the second-half, and defensively it was (setting a standard). I don’t think we’ve hit our straps with the ball yet, there’s loads more to come from us there, but there was a lot from it that we were really pleased about.”

‘There’s a really good performance right around the corner’

While Wakefield and Powell might have a bit more of a bounce after that win, they face a Leeds side in red-hot form.

Brad Arthur’s side venture to Belle Vue off the back of four wins from their opening five in all competitions, a run which also includes a systematic dismantling of reigning treble winners Hull KR to boot. Within that, the Rhinos have averaged a staggering 42 points across their past three wins against York Knights, Hull KR and Castleford Tigers while conceding an average of just eight points in the process.

Leeds’ form arguably makes them favourites heading into the contest, but that also gives Wakefield the chance to lay down a marker of their own heading into the rest of the 2026 season, and Powell feels his side are due a big performance.

“We’ve won two from four in the league, which is an alright start. But if you look at us at the moment, we can play much, much better.

“Leeds have hit the ground absolutely flying, and they’ll be pretty big favourites for this game; but for us, I think there’s a really good performance right around the corner, and you’d like to think it’s in this game.

“We’ve trained really well this week, and there’s a glint in the player’s eyes this week and looking forward to this challenge against Leeds.

“Every game can be won by either team, and while they’re big favourites, we’re just going to get after the game and get our best performance out there. If we do that, I reckon we’re a challenge for everybody.”