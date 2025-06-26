Daryl Powell addresses Jazz Tevaga rumours with further recruitment admission made

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed Manly Sea Eagles forward Jazz Tevaga is a player he is fond of, amid heavy rumours with a possible play to bring him to West Yorkshire.

Reports from All Out Rugby League emerged last night suggesting Wakefield had beaten out a number of NRL sides to the 29-year-old’s signature ahead of the 2026 season.

The reported move for Tavaga also comes amid heavy rumours linking Renouf Atoni with a switch to Castleford Tigers.

‘He’s a player I like’ – Daryl Powell on Jazz Tevaga

Tevaga would be a major coup for Wakefield heading into the 2026 season, as they look to kick on from an already productive first season back in the top flight, given his NRL experience.

The versatile forward, who can play hooker, 13 or prop, began his career with the New Zealand Warriors in 2016 and went onto play 138 games for the club before joining Manly this off-season. He has also been a mainstay in the Sea Eagles side this campaign too, with 14 appearances to his name at the time of writing.

He would also add international experience to Wakefield’s pack, after winning seven caps for Samoa. Alongside that, Tevaga has also featured three times for the Maori All Stars.

“We’re talking about recruitment all the time,” Powell said on the possible signing. “He’s a player I like, I’ve watched him for quite a few years, even when he was at the Warriors, but I won’t confirm any of that at the moment.

The Trin coach added: “He’s a good player, all action, great energy. He’s a good player.”

Powell also revealed there are further cogs in place ahead of 2026 as they look to establish themselves as Super League heavy-hitters.

“We’re on with our recruitment at the moment, and we feel we have a really good squad moving forward. We’re always looking to add quality to that as well, but when we have something to put out there, we’ll do it.”

NRL star Tyson Smoothy is the star recuit heading to West Yorkshire for 2026, after penning a three-year deal with the club, but he will be joined by Neil Tchamambe – who joined the Trin this season from Hull KR but has headed out to Goole Vikings on loan until the end of the season.

