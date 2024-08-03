Daryl Clark’s St Helens influence underlined with outstanding stats in Hull FC win

Daryl Clark was at his absolute best to help St Helens bounce back from five straight defeats with an impressive 46-6 victory over Hull FC.

The 31-year-old played an influential role as Saints returned to winning ways, with Clark producing, arguably, his most impressive performance yet in the Red V following his arrival from neighbours Warrington Wolves in the off-season.

Let’s get into the stats, shall we? They make for good reading, if you’re a Saints fan (or Clark!)..

1 try

24 tackles

7 tackle busts

13 carries

114 metres

9 metres average gain

1 clean break

9 dummy half runs

3 offloads

Clark was strong on both sides of the ball against Hull. The pressure was on Saints heading into the game on the back of five consecutive defeats: but they rose to the occasion by running in eight tries, with one courtesy of Clark.

Four of the above stats highlight Clark’s influence on the game. He had a lot of traffic thrown his way by Hull, making 24 tackles, with two of those being from marker position.

But, perhaps unsurprisingly, it was in attack where Clark really thrived. The former Man of Steel boasted an average gain of nine metres, constantly helping his side get on the front foot, whilst busting seven tackles and making a clean break whilst being a thorn in Hull’s side all afternoon.

Clark made a superb start to his St Helens career at the start of this season, but his form has dipped slightly in recent weeks with Saints being down on bodies in the middle and losing games: but he was back to his best at the MKM Stadium.

If St Helens are to finish the season strongly and be at Old Trafford come the end of the season, then Clark will play a crucial role in these final two months of the campaign.

And if he continues to produce performances like he did in Hull, then he’ll be in contention to add to his 11 England caps in their autumn internationals against Samoa, you suspect.

