Darts superstar Luke Littler delivers scathing Warrington Wolves assessment ahead of St Helens clash

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of their clash with St Helens, darts superstar and Warrington fan Luke Littler has labelled the Wolves’ half-back situation a ‘shambles’.

18-year-old Littler – who became the youngster-ever winner of the World Darts Championship as he lifted the Sid Waddell Trophy for the first time earlier this year – hails from Warrington and is an avid Wire supporter.

Having held a season ticket at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for a number of years, he was used by the club in their kit launch ahead of 2025, and even saw their home ground renamed in his honour for one night only against Catalans Dragons in February.

Last weekend, he watched on from afar as Sam Burgess’ side were beaten 18-14 at Leigh Leopards, with hooker Danny Walker featuring in the halves in place of injured captain George Williams.

That decision came under huge fire, with Williams out injured for the next two months or so with an ankle issue which required surgery.

Burgess though has again opted to stick with Walker in the halves for Thursday night’s home clash against St Helens, with Littler unable to attend that game due to his involvement in the Premier League, which this week takes place in Liverpool.

Speaking to Sky ahead of both Wire’s game against Saints and the Premier League, he was asked about the half-back situation at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The teenager said: “It’s a big loss for the next nine or ten weeks (without Williams), as Sam Burgess has come out and said.

“Hopefully Oli Leyland or Leon Hayes, who could be returning soon, (can step in).

“Without George, it’s a bit of a shambles.”

But it wasn’t all negative, with Littler confirming he will be keeping tabs on his side’s fortunes on Thursday night.

He explained: “Whether it’s Manchester United or Warrington Wolves, I’ll always keep a close watch, and I’ll see how we do tonight.”

At the time of writing, Warrington lead 4-0 thanks to Toby King’s opening try.