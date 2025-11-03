Huddersfield Giants youngster Darius Carter has sealed a permanent move to the Championship, joining Halifax Panthers on a two-year deal ahead of 2026.

Outside-back Carter, a one-time Jamaica international having represented the Reggae Warriors against Wales in October 2024 through his heritage, featured once at first-team level for Huddersfield.

That sole senior Giants appearance also came in 2024, the month prior to his international bow, as Luke Robinson’s side were beaten 66-0 at home by Warrington Wolves in their penultimate game of the Super League campaign.

Having been shipped out on loan to the Championship with Sheffield Eagles at the back end of the 2025 season, the 20-year-old now returns to the second tier on a permanent basis with Halifax.

Huddersfield Giants back makes permanent Championship switch as contract length confirmed

Carter – who will turn 21 later this month – played four games in the Championship for Sheffield between May and June.

As his signing was announced by Fax, he said: “I’m very pleased to have signed with Halifax for two years, I feel like this is a great opportunity and challenge for my self going forward.

“My conversations with Kyle (Eastmond, head coach) were great, he has a very positive and clear plan with the club and I’m fully on board with what he wants to achieve.

“For those that might not know me, I can be quite a passionate player on the field and really want to help make a difference in a game when things are getting tough.

“I like to get the team on the front foot and get the set rolling, my most preferred position would be centre but I’m very capable on covering all edge three positions.”

The youngster has inked a deal which runs until the end of the 2027 campaign at The Shay, and will form part of the Panthers’ side in a 21-team division next year all being well with the second tier set to merge with League 1.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Carter added: “Halifax is a very close town and a great family club which I’ll be looking forward to be included in.

“I hope to be as successful as possible in a Halifax jersey and go as far as possible and as for myself, I want to get to the top of my game and really add to the team in every way that I can.”