Danny Ward is headed back to the capital and looks set for a return to London Broncos following the culmination of his stint at Super League champions Hull KR.

Former Broncos head coach Ward – whose playing career involved a brief stint with KR in 2007 – has spent the last two seasons at Craven Park as one of Willie Peters’ assistants.

Joining the Robins ahead of the 2024 campaign after a brief spell in interim charge of fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers in 2023, Ward played a key role in the backroom team that guided KR to this year’s historic treble.

But on the back of that treble-winning campaign, with his contract having expired, he has opted to depart and is returning south.

Danny Ward drops major hint on future as Hull KR departure confirmed

Now 45, Dewsbury native Ward was at the helm of the Broncos’ under-19s at the beginning of his coaching career, with a stint as a first-team assistant also coming prior to his appointment as their head coach in 2018.

Spending three-and-a-half-seasons in charge before leaving in July 2021, his move to Plough Lane is yet to be confirmed, but in his exit statement from KR, a big hint was dropped as to where his future lies.

Ward said: “What a club. It’s a special group of people at Hull KR and add that to the success we’ve had this year. It’s been an unbelievable two years for me.

“Unfortunately, all good things come to an end. I’ve decided to move back down to London to be closer to my family.

“My daughter and wife have been down there for the last two years and they sacrificed a lot for me to go and achieve the things I have at Hull KR. Now it’s time to go back and be closer to them.”

If Ward is bound for the Broncos, he will not take up a role as their head coach, with Papua New Guinea boss Jason Demetriou already assuming that position.

Mike Eccles is transitioning into a role as an out and out Director of Rugby, so it will be a new position which Ward assumes as London build towards a Super League return under their new ownership group including NRL icon Darren Lockyer.