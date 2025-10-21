Danny Richardson’s first words as permanent York move confirmed following Hull KR departure

Danny Richardson says he’s ready to ‘lock in’ for an injury-free year in 2026 at York, with his permanent move to the Knights now confirmed.

Experienced playmaker Richardson has been with York since early August, when he joined on loan from then-Super League champions in waiting Hull KR.

He had spent circa two years at Craven Park, initially joining the Robins on loan from Castleford Tigers in May 2024 before penning a permanent deal with them ahead of the 2025 campaign.

His time at KR though produced just six games in total, with injuries plaguing him, and just before he joined York earlier this year he had suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

With a permanent deal already agreed behind the scenes as he made the switch to the LNER Community Stadium.

His loan exit allowed the Robins to bring back half-back Rowan Milnes, who in turn went out on loan to Salford Red Devils and has now sealed a permanent return to Bradford Bulls from 2026.

The Bulls have been promoted from the Championship up to Super League next season alongside York, and it’ll be the Knights who Richardson flies the flag for in their first top-flight campaign in the summer era.

Putting pen to paper on a two-year deal which runs until the end of 2027, the half-back is eagerly awaiting his return to the field.

Richardson said: “The last few years have been particularly difficult in terms of consistency. I’m ready to lock in and have a year of being injury free with no distractions.

“York is a club that is building for the future and I am proud to take part in that.

“Since joining the club at the back end of the year, Mash (Mark Applegarth, head coach), the players and coaching staff have welcomed me with open arms – making the transition easy.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running on the first day of pre-season.”

In Widnes-born Richardson, York have signed a 29-year-old with over 100 Super League appearances on his CV, and someone who was named in the Dream Team back in 2018.

As he continues to piece together his squad for Super League, head coach Applegarth added: “Getting Danny onboard permanently is massive for us.

“I think he’s an out and out Super League half back and we’ve got great competition now in the halves with what we’ve got available to us.

“He slotted in seamlessly when he came in from Hull KR on loan for the remainder of the year, offering us cover in case we got an injury to our main pair then.

“I’m really looking forward to that competition. It’s going to bring out the best in Liam and Ata so I think it’s just an exciting time to be a York fan with them available to us.”