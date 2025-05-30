Castleford boss Danny McGuire has hailed Stefan Ratchford as a ‘champion person’ ahead of the Warrington stalwart’s 350th Wolves appearance, which he will make against the Tigers on Friday night.

Eight-time England international Ratchford joined Warrington from Salford back in 2012, and surpassed the milestone of 450 career appearances earlier this year.

Now, the 36-year-old is set for his 350th game in a Wolves shirt, which will come when Castleford visit the Halliwell Jones Stadium for the pair’s Round 13 Super League clash.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Warrington Wolves half-back suffers huge injury blow with season over

Danny McGuire’s classy words on Warrington Wolves’ milestone man Stefan Ratchford

McGuire faced Ratchford 19 times during his own playing career, lining up against him 16 times in a Leeds Rhinos shirt and then again on three more occasions in the colours of Hull KR.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning, the Castleford head coach said: “Stef is actually a champion person as well as a (champion) player.

“You get caught up in these milestones talking about their career and what they’ve done in the game, but he’s such a good person as well.

“Every time I’ve been involved in camps or different set-ups or even just playing against him, he’s a gentleman after the game.

“He’s a very good player, very skilful and very tough, but then a really good fella off the field. He’ll shake your hand and have a beer with you.

Two-time Challenge Cup winner Ratchford is on the brink of another significant record, needing to score just one point to enter into the top ten of Super League‘s all-time points scorers.

McGuire – who himself was Super League’s all-time top try-scorer until Ryan Hall broke his record last year – continued: “He (Ratchford) is a champion player.

“He’s had a great career and has always played to a really high level, whatever position he’s been thrown in at.

“That just tells you the amount of esteem he’s held in by everyone. I wish him all the best going forward, but obviously not on Friday night!”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Castleford Tigers coach reveals fresh injury blow ahead of Warrington Wolves clash with prognosis still unclear