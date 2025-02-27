Danny McGuire offers positive Rowan Milnes update with return timeline outlined

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire has offered a positive update on the fitness of half-back Rowan Milnes, with the number seven set to return sooner rather than later.

Milnes has missed the start of the season through a knee injury, leaving McGuire with just one out-and-out half-back in the squad.

Rowan Milnes edging closer to return after injury-hit pre-season

In his absence, Tex Hoy has started in the halves with Fletcher Rooney getting an extended run at fullback, but it seems McGuire will soon have his first-choice playmaker back in the frame.

Castleford posted a video on their official X account which showed Milnes back in full training, and McGuire later added Milnes has been ramping up his training load with a look at a return just after the Challenge Cup break.

Great to have Rowan back on the training pitch! Smashing the press ups

On the pads

Putting in extra on the bike 🙌https://t.co/YsHjNGkzJN pic.twitter.com/nfaWwFzJbn — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) February 26, 2025

“Yeah it’s really good to see (Rowan Milnes back in training),” McGuire told members of the media ahead of his side’s clash with Leeds Rhinos this weekend. “I’m excited to get him back in contention and back up to speed.

“The honest answer (regarding a potential return) is he’s doing a fair bit of training and he’s moving well, but he’s still got a few things to tick off medically before he can go into full contact so I would estimate he’d be back around the Challenge Cup break.

PREDICTIONS: Super League predictions: Andrew Henderson’s tips including Hull KR upset, Las Vegas showdown

He added: “Obviously, we’re not part of it so we get to train hard that week and hopefully, he should be in full training around then.”

Whilst the return of Milnes is a much-welcome piece of news for the Fords, they are still struggling with injuries. Louis Senior, Jason Qareqare, Will Tate, Cain Robb and Liam Watts amongst others remain on the sidelines, and McGuire gave a full rundown of their potential returns.

“Louis Senior and Jason Qareqare are both still a fair way away,” he said. “Sam Hall is the same. “Rowan’s not too far away. Cain Robb has had some niggles and some setbacks, so he’s not quite ready at the minute.

He added: “Others are just bumps and bruises that we’re trying to manage and get them ready to play at the weekend.”

McGurie also detailed the frustrating situation regarding front-rower Watts, who is yet to feature this season.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: St George powerhouse offered to Super League clubs in recruitment twist

“He did his back, he’s been sick so he missed a bit of training and then just had a few bumps and bruises that meant he didn’t train as well as he would have liked, and then he hurt his back again the other day.”

Another concern is also aforementioned Hoy, who was seen with some heavy strapping on his arm, however, McGuire said he will be ‘good to go’ for their Headingley clash.

“He (Hoy) just hyper-extended his elbow, so he’s a bit sore but it happens a fair bit to players. He trained on Tuesday and he’ll train again today and will be good to go (against Leeds).”

MORE CAS: Castleford Tigers coach admits interest in off-contract Super League star