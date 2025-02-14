Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire watched his side deliver a much-improved display in their valiant loss to Hull KR: and warned that his side will be even better next week against St Helens.

After a dismal loss to Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup last weekend, many expected Castleford to be well-beaten at Craven Park on Friday against a Rovers side fancied once again to be among the contenders for the Grand Final.

But Castleford were arguably unfortunate to come away with nothing in the end, with the game going to golden point extra-time after Tex Hoy missed a late penalty, before Mikey Lewis kicked the winning drop goal to seal a 19-18 win for the Robins.

McGuire admitted while he understood why many had written the Tigers off, he warned their critics they have even more gears to go through ahead of their first home game next week.

“I get it,” he said post-match. “I understand the sport, I’ve been in it a long time, there’ll be some good days and some not so good days. But I thought we were strong in a lot of areas.

“People write you off and challenge you which is good, that’s good, it’s sport. Everyone’s aware of what was said after last week and I was pleased the players could step up. We’re going to get better, I promise you that. We’ll be better next week against St Helens.”

McGuire also admitted he was proud of his players handled themselves.

When asked what he had said in the changing rooms, McGuire insisted: “I told them I was proud of them. I really did. There’s been a bit going on this week and we were disappointed with what we turned out last week and I asked for a response.

“I asked for them to play with pride, passion and commitment and they did that. We’ve gone toe-to-toe with them for 85 minutes and held our own. We looked a good team at times. I’ve asked them to do that the week after, and the week after, and the week after. I couldn’t be any more proud.

“I learned they’re tough and they care about the badge and who they’re playing for. This game is about respecting your mate at the side of you and I thought they did that tonight. From one to 17, they just kept working and turn up and if we do that every week, we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

MORE TIGERS: Castleford Tigers ratings after valiant Hull KR loss: ‘outstanding’ veteran and youngster star