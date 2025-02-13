Danny McGuire issues Castleford Tigers fans rallying call ahead of Super League opener

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire has called for supporters to ‘stick with them’ ahead of the new season, following their Challenge Cup disaster.

The Fords were dumped out of the Challenge Cup following their 18-16 defeat to Bradford Bulls on Sunday, making them the only Super League side to not make it through to the last-16.

Danny McGuire issues rallying call after Challenge Cup exit

McGuire’s side have endured a pretty rocky pre-season campaign heading into 2025. They were blown away by rivals Wakefield Trinity in their opening game and later lost to Hull FC as well, before the shock defeat at Odsal in their first competitive match of the season.

But, speaking to members of the media ahead of the game, McGuire issued a rallying call for supporters to stick with the side ahead of the start of the Super League season.

“I understand (the frustrations),” he said. “One thing you get with Cas fans is the passion, the commitment and the loyalty; they care, they really care and they want their team to be successful and turn up on a Friday night and see their players fighting.”

“It’s not even about the result at times, they want to see a team that’s committed, and we’ve probably not done that enough. We’ve had spells in the first few games, I thought we were strong for 40 minutes against Hull FC and the backend of the game against Bradford, there’s been some glimpses there, but it’s not enough.”

He added: “My message would be stick with us. I understand, we (the club) understand the frustrations, but we’re working hard and doing everything right. I’m really hoping that they will see a different performance on Friday night.”

His comments also come after club captain Sam Wood issued a public apology after Sunday’s defeat, where he detailed the players ‘hurt’.

“The whole playing group is as disappointed as the fans were by yesterday’s performance and result,” said the England international. “Believe me, no one is hurting as much as us players. We know that performance isn’t how we want to be seen.”

Wood added: “For the fans that travelled and the Cas fans watching on TV, on behalf of the squad we apologise. We take responsibility. We have already started working on what we need to do.”

Castleford now turn their attention on to their Super League opener against Hull KR on Friday night.

Looking ahead to the game against last year’s Grand Finalists, the head coach added he’s hopeful of getting a response to their Challenge Cup exit.

“Everybody is saying all the right things,” McGuire said. “You get a feel for it in the week if your players are ready and committed, and I’m getting that feeling. I don’t see any reason why we can’t go there and commit and compete.”

“They’re a good team, Hull KR. They’re really well coached and have been building for a fair few years now and added three or four world-class players. I know it’s not going to be an easy game; but that’s what we’re in it for and why we play this game, to rise to these challenges.”

