Danny McGuire hints at Castleford Tigers player exit after Championship loan

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire has hinted that full-back Luke Hooley has likely played his last game for the Fords following his season-long loan to Bradford Bulls.

The former Batley Bulldogs and Leeds Rhinos man initially joined the Bulls on a short-term deal back in March, which has since been extended until the end of the season.

Hooley is off-contract at the Fords this year.

Luke Hooley set for Castleford Tigers exit after Bradford loan extension

The 26-year-old arrived at the Jungle in 2024 after a brief spell at West Yorkshire rivals Leeds, and initially found himself in the starting side. However, the mid-season arrival of fellow full-back Tex Hoy saw him drop down the pecking order.

Despite later switching into the centres, Hooley was still unable to find his way back into the Castleford 17-man squad and has yet to play under new boss McGuire. In total, he made 11 appearances for the Tigers and scored one try in the process.

MORE FORDS: Danny McGuire issues Jeremiah Simbiken update with new timeframe revealed

And, with his loan at Odsal being extended until the end of the 2025 campaign, when his deal at Castleford ends, the head coach detailed he will likely be headed for the exit door come the end of the season.

“Yeah, I’d probably say so (that he’s played his last game),” said McGuire. “I’ve really enjoyed working with Luke; he’s a really good professional and a really good kid, but he just couldn’t find a way in.”

“Tex has been really good since he came to the club and we’ve got one of the best young full-backs in the game on our books in Fletcher Rooney. Out of respect for Luke, we let him go to Bradford as he needs to play every week and he’s doing a really good job there. He’ll potentially stay there longer term there as well.”

“I wish him all the best, he’s a great kid and I really enjoyed working with him.”

Since making the move to Bradford, Hooley has made eight appearances and scored two tries.

READ MORE: Castleford Tigers recruitment update as bold Chris Chester admission made