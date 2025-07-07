Danny McGuire exits Castleford Tigers following Huddersfield Giants defeat

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire has left the West Yorkshire club with immediate effect, following this weekend’s defeat to Huddersfield Giants.

McGuire, a former Leeds Rhinos legend during his playing career, was handed the reins at the Jungle at the end of the 2024 season following the sudden departure of Craig Lingard.

The Fords currently sit 10th in Super League with four wins from their 13 matches this season.

Danny McGuire leaves Castleford Tigers

McGuire, who took a starring role as Leeds thumped Castleford in the 2017 Grand Final at Old Trafford, joined the Tigers initially as an assistant coach ahead of the 2024 season following a stint with Hull KR.

Commenting on the news, Castleford chairman, Martin Jepson, said: “It has been a challenging season, but in particular, the result and performance in last week’s game against Huddersfield were hugely disappointing for me and everybody involved with the Club. The Board felt that a change of direction was therefore needed.

He added: “I would like to put on record my thanks to Danny for his hard work at the Club over the past two years, both as an Assistant and Head Coach, and I wish him well in the future.”

The club have also confirmed newly appointed director of rugby, Chris Chester, will take charge on an interim basis with immediate effect ahead of Sunday’s clash against Salford Red Devils. Chester already brings heaps of Super League coaching experience, with terms at both Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity as head coach alongside a successful spell as DoR at Leigh Leopards.

The 2025 season has not been plain sailing for the Fords. They were dumped out of the Challenge Cup after just one game following a shock 18-16 defeat to Bradford Bulls back in February, and have found consistent form hard to come by since, with just two wins from their past 10 matches in Super League.

Castleford have also seen key men Tex Hoy, Rowan Milnes, Fletcher Rooney and off-season recruit Jeremiah Simbiken sidelined through injury at various stages this campaign, while quota players Sylvester Namo and Judah Rimbu both headed for the exit door mid-season.

