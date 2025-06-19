Danny McGuire drops early Castleford Tigers team hint with spine admission made

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire has confirmed he will play the same 17-man squad that beat Hull FC 22-18 last weekend, meaning usual centre Zac Cini will again start at full-back.

The Australian-native, who joined the Fords this off-season, deputised for star player Tex Hoy in the number one jersey at the MKM Stadium, and won high plaudits for his night’s work.

Cini has been a mainstay in the Castleford Tigers side this season, making 15 appearances to date and scoring four tries in the process.

‘I thought the spine was pretty strong’ – McGuire

The spine has been a tough nut to crack for McGuire this season. Tex Hoy and Fletcher Rooney have both featured at full-back at various points across the season, with Hoy also slotting in alongside Asi in the halves on occasion as well.

Hooker has arguably seen the most amount of change, with Horne, Atkin, Judah Rimbu and Cain Robb all tasting minutes at nine, while Joe Westerman, George Lawler, Brad Singleton, Horne and now Atkin have also been deployed at 13.

But, for the first time since March, Castleford will keep the same spine combination for back-to-back games, with McGuire confirming he will deploy the same match-day 17 from the win over the Airlie Birds at the MKM.

“We’ll be the same,” he told members of the media ahead of his side’s clash with Hull KR. “I think the lads that played on Friday came through the game well, and they all contributed to a good team performance so they’ll get another opportunity to back it up.

“We’ll be going with the same 17.”

CAS NEWS: Castleford Tigers signing ‘imminent’ as links to South Sydney man shot down

With that now confirmed, makeshift full-back Cini will again slot in alongside half-backs Daejarn Asi and Rowan Milnes in the spine, while Liam Horne will once again start at hooker and Chris Atkin at 13, and McGuire disclosed he was happy with how this unit worked last Friday night.

“I thought the spine was pretty strong and led to us playing well,” said McGuire.

“I was really pleased with what Zac Cini contributed. I’ve been pleased with his contributions all season, to be honest, he’s been consistent and playing tough.

MORE FORDS: How Castleford could line up in 2026 if rumoured transfer targets sign

“He adapted into the role pretty well, he missed a few opportunities and we’ve spoken about a few little things he can tidy up, but I thought he worked well.”

“Rowan and DJ are growing and developing as a combination, and I’m putting trust in them and giving them time to work and understand each other.”

“There have been some moments where we’ve contemplated changing things, but I hope through trust and faith they’ll keep delivering.”

READ NEXT: Warrington to lose? Wigan to edge thriller? Super League predictions for Round 15