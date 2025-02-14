Danny McGuire details potential Castleford Tigers spine combination for Super League opener

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire has revealed he is toying with the idea of starting Judah Rimbu at hooker and moving Liam Horne to loose forward for their Super League opener against Hull KR.

The Papua New Guinea pair have featured together in Tigers colours, with both men starting in their pre-season defeat to Hull FC, however, Rimbu started at half-back that day with Horne is his usual hooker spot.

Danny McGuire primed for spine shake-up for Super League opener

This potential combination was touted right from the confirmation of Rimbu’s move to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this off-season, but it appears we will finally see it in competitive action tonight with McGuire telling Love Rugby League: “Judah is suited to the scheming nine role and deserves an opportunity there. It’s something we’re looking at. Judah can play in the halves and a bit in the middle as well. It’s something you could see on Friday, and moving forward too.”

MORE CAS: Danny McGuire issues Castleford Tigers fans rallying call ahead of Super League opener

He also added the shift to 13 could get Horne playing his best rugby again, with McGuire giving an honest appraisal of where the PNG international is at the minute.

“Horney’s been a bit rusty in this early part of the season, if I’m honest,” he said. “He just needs to simplify his game at the minute, get back to working hard, carrying tough and working on his defensive side of the game.”

With Horne in-line to start at 13, that does raise questions over the positional future of Westerman, however, McGuirea added he is more than capable of playing in the front-row too.

“There isn’t much difference between loose-forward and prop at the minute, but Westy is comfortable in that role as well. Whether he plays 13, back-row or in the middle he’ll commit like he always does.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Super League icon Sean Long makes bold St Helens prediction and names Wigan’s main contenders

“These combinations are things we’re looking at, we’re still trying to figure out our best combination, but you might see that sort of combination at the weekend.”

Fletcher Rooney set for more game time in 2025

Whilst hooker and 13 seem to be fairly settled at the minute for Castleford, there are some big question marks elsewhere in the spine. The injury to Rowan Milnes has left a gaping hole at half-back, with Rimbu, Tex Hoy and Joe Westerman being utilised alongside Daejarn Asi in their various pre-season and Challenge Cup fixtures, but it appears Hoy is the leading contender to fill it long-term.

With usual fullback Hoy now being deployed elsewhere, it then leaves a gap at fullback, but it seems youngster Fletcher Rooney is the man filling it for the time being. The academy graduate was a standout for his side in their defeat to Bradford Bulls, and his work throughout pre-season has led McGuire to feel he is finally ready for increased involvement in his squad.

“That’s why he’s playing,” McGuire told LRL. “You’ve got to be careful with an 18-year-old kid, I want to protect him a bit because he’s a star for the future, but he’s getting some game time and some experience and he’s handling it like we knew he would. He’ll play again this weekend, and I’m sure he’ll play with passion and commitment like he always does.”

“He’s a great kid and is always wanting to learn. He’s going to make mistakes and get things wrong, but that’s natural; we’re going to keep persevering with him and keep working with him.”

The Fords now turn their attention to tonight’s clash with Hull KR, before facing St Helens back at the Jungle in round two.

LRL SUGGESTS: Salford Red Devils to send reserves to St Helens as cap restrictions remain for opener