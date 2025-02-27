Danny McGuire addresses Jordan Lane rumours with ‘heat’ admission made

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire has revealed there is some ‘heat’ to links with Hull FC back-rower Jordan Lane.

The Fords are still looking to bolster their pack, be it this season or next, and rumours emerged earlier this week that Lane was set for a switch to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for 2026.

Danny McGuire confirms Jordan Lane interest

Per reports from All Out Rugby League, the forward is set to join the Fords on a ‘huge deal’ for ‘2026 and beyond’ with a four-year deal touted, and the head coach didn’t dispel any of those rumours either.

“There’s some heat in it,” McGuire told members of the media ahead of his side’s clash with Leeds Rhinos this weekend. “Normally what you see on X you have to take with a pinch of salt but he’s somebody that I like as a player and someone that hasn’t unlocked their true potential, he’s still got a lot left in him.”

“He’s a Hull player at the minute, and nothing’s been finalised yet but he’s someone we’re interested in and conversations are ongoing with players for next year.”

He added: “Yeah, as far as I’m aware the stuff going on is for next year. We’re a bit in the middle for this year, but at the minute a lot of the stuff is for next year. I respect he’s playing for Hull FC at the minute so I can’t say too much, but he is somebody I like as a player without a doubt.”

DON’T MISS: The LRL Las Vegas Diary: Media day musings, VIP spotting and 2026 plans

Lane would be a shrewd signing for the Tigers. He has notched 151 appearances for the Black and Whites since his debut in 2018, but is still at a good age profile where he can be a long-term recruit.

Lane is also off-contract for the 2026 season, so is free to speak to clubs across Super League.

Short-term recruitment?

Elsewhere, McGuire again pinpointed target areas for recruitment, citing his team’s need for an extra front-rower.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Barrie McDermott’s heartfelt tribute to Rob and Lindsey Burrow as memoirs published

“Middles are a priority. We need some more competition and to bit a bit thicker (in the depth chart) in that area. Physically, we struggled against a big St Helens side (last weekend) so it’s something we’re looking to address.”

The Fords have also drafted in Hull KR winger Lee Kershaw on a loan deal, and McGuire hinted he could stay beyond the initial two-weeks.

“Lee is here for a couple of weeks, and at the minute we are light in the outside backs so that is something we could potentially make a bit longer. We appreciate Hull KR being kind to us and loaning him to us for a spell, and it also depends on how they’re travelling with injuries too I suppose.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: St George powerhouse offered to Super League clubs in recruitment twist