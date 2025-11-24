Danny Levi’s first words as Leeds Rhinos switch confirmed

Leeds Rhinos have secured the services of dual Samoa and New Zealand international Danny Levi ahead of the 2026 campaign.

The 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal to join the Headingley outfit from NRL side Canberra Raiders, and follows Ethan O’Neil and Jeremiah Matautia in heading to West Yorkshire.

He also returns to Super League for a second spell, after featuring for Huddersfield Giants in 2022. During that time, he helped Ian Watson’s side reach the Challenge Cup final.

‘The club has an incredible history, a loyal fanbase, and a vision for the future that I’m excited to be part of’

Levi also brings heaps of NRL experience with him to Headingley ahead of next season, with stints at Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles, and Brisbane Broncos, as well as the Raiders, on his CV, and has tallied 141 appearances in the Australian competition.

The hooker also boasts nine Test caps for Samoa (five) and New Zealand (four) across his career, and has represented both teams at Rugby League World Cups in the past.

Commenting on joining Leeds, Levi said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Leeds Rhinos. The club has an incredible history, a loyal fanbase, and a vision for the future that I’m excited to be part of.

“I’m looking forward to contributing however I can, working hard with the boys, and embracing everything that comes with playing in Super League. This is a fresh chapter for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

Rhinos head coach, Brad Arthur, added: “Danny is a player with proven quality at the highest level. His speed around the ruck, defensive toughness, and leadership will be a massive asset for us. We’ve been deliberate in building a squad with energy, ambition, and depth, and Danny fits that profile perfectly.

“We’re excited to see the impact he will make both on and off the field.”

Also commenting, Leeds sporting director, Ian Blease, said: “In Danny has performed against top competition throughout his career. His experience with Samoa adds valuable perspective, and his professionalism aligns with the culture we’re fostering at Leeds.

“Jarrod O’Connor was a consistent performer for us at hooker last year and we have been looking to add a specialist hooker to our squad after Andy Ackers left us and Danny is an ideal addition to our group.”

