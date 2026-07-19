Leeds Rhinos star Danny Levi has been taken to hospital for further checks – but the hooker is stable and conscious after a horrific incident on Sunday afternoon.

Levi was knocked out in the closing stages of the first half during the Rhinos’ game with Castleford Tigers. It led to a significant stoppage of well over ten minutes, with a number of Leeds players in visible distress as Levi was given extensive medical treatment.

He was eventually stretched from the field by Leeds’ medical staff and after the players warmed up again, the game eventually restarted.

And Leeds have now provided an update on Levi’s medical condition.

They have told reporters that the hooker was in the dressing room at half-time and was stable and conscious, but he would be taken to nearby Pinderfields Hospital for further checks.

That is merely as a precaution but is required after the nature of the sickening incident that the hooker was subjected to. However, it appears that Levi is on the mend and has hopefully avoided any serious injury.

Sky’s footage of the game quickly panned away from the incident as Levi was treated by the Rhinos’ medical staff on the field.

It is immaterial in the grand scheme of things given Levi’s health is undoubtedly the priority, but Levi will now automatically be ruled out of their West Yorkshire derby with Bradford Bulls next Sunday after being knocked out. That will be classified as a Category 1 HIA.

Speaking after the game, Leeds coach Brad Arthur said: “He’s gone to hospital and he’ll need to have a scan to rule out neck issues, I suppose that’s the concern. But hopefully it’s all precautionary. He came to when he came off the field but he had a bit of numbness which is probably likely when you get a whack like that.

“It wasn’t nice (to see it). You could see a few of the boys, they had to walk away and they didn’t like the look of him when he came off the field. His partner was so strong in the tunnel. We just hope that he’s okay.”