England rugby union star Danny Cipriani admits he held conversations about switching to rugby league in his career and he always wanted to play the sport: before insisting the chance to honour Rob Burrow this weekend is something he’s hugely excited for.

Cipriani will return to the rugby field for the first time since retirement to feature in the inaugural 745 Game. The match is the brain-child of Burrow and Cipriani’s former Gloucester team-mate, Ed Slater, who were both diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

The game will feature a unique set of rules and include players from both rugby codes in an attempt to raise as much money as possible for those living with the condition.

Cipriani, who will fly back from America specifically to play in the match, admits it is a huge honour – and a dream come true to feature in a match that will involve many of league’s rules.

He said: “It’s a bit of a dream because I’ve always wanted to play a league game and I’m getting to do a bit of both now. But to represent Ed, Doddie (Weir) and Rob.. I think we all struggle with politics of the world but this is a game for the people and for three men who have put their hearts on the line.”

When asked if he had ever been close to switching codes, Cipriani said: “I had some conversations very sparingly but my dream was always to play rugby for England. That was always my North Star and it taught me everything I needed to know about myself.

“But I would learn from players in rugby league more than anyone. I spent two years in Melbourne with Andrew Johns, he was coaching me for two years, and I learned an awful lot from him in terms of the way he saw the game.

“Obviously Shaun Edwards was my first coach and I spent hours with him on Saturday mornings when I was a kid. Ball-playing is not fully understood in union yet so that’s why I’d always go to league and learn from that.”

Cipriani also admitted he is thrilled to be part of an occasion that will bring the two rugby codes together and raise money for a worthwhile cause.

“All the legends who’ve won competitions playing for Leeds like Keith Senior and Danny McGuire, to play against those guys will be great.

“For the codes to come together, there’s so much about this game that’s profound because we’re coming together for people and that’s the type of thing we want to see in this country. We can put our differences aside and create something that’s good for everyone.”

Tickets are still available to purchase for this Sunday’s game, and can be bought here. The game will raise money for the Rob Burrow Discretionary Fund, 4ED and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

