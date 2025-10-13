Newcastle’s new boss Justin Holbrook has appointed Knights legend and former Leeds Rhinos star Danny Buderus as an assistant coach in a bid to improve the culture at the club.

The Knights ended bottom of the NRL ladder this year, with former boss Adam O’Brien departing at the end of the campaign having mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

Former St Helens chief Holbrook has taken charge ahead of 2026, and is set to deliver a major backroom shake-up.

As part of that, he has confirmed to the media Down Under that Buderus will be brought on board as one of his assistants.

Former Leeds Rhinos star lands new NRL coaching role ahead of 2026

Born in Taree, the Knights were the only Australian club Buderus ever represented during his playing career, donning their shirt on 257 occasions across two stints.

A Grand Final winner with them back in 2001, he also represented both the Kangaroos on the international front and New South Wales in State of Origin more than 20 times apiece.

Those two stints with the Knights sandwiched his spell in Super League with Leeds, which came between 2009 and 2011.

Playing more than 80 games for the Rhinos, the hooker and the Super League title in his last game for the club having won the 2011 Grand Final at Old Trafford against Saints.

The 47-year-old has had plenty of roles with the Knights since hanging up his boots, including a spell as interim head coach in 2015, General Manager of Football in 2020 and most recently Leadership Development Manager.

Speaking to Australian outlet The Daily Telegraph as he confirmed Buderus’ appointment as his assistant, new head coach Holbrook explained: “He’s the heart of the Knights.

“Firstly, his character alone, in the way he always played the game, is what we need to instil into the group.

“He’s the most capped Knights player and I want to utilise him a lot more in terms of coaching.”