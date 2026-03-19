Danny Addy is on the move again after leaving North Wales Crusaders, just two months after joining the Championship club.

The Scotland international has returned to West Yorkshire to play for Dewsbury Rams after signing a contract with the club, leaving Crusaders after just four appearances.

Addy had joined Crusaders after becoming a free agent following the demise of Featherstone Rovers but he has now returned to Dewsbury, a club he had played for on loan earlier in his career.

The 35-year-old has made 149 Super League appearances in his career, making his breakthrough at Bradford Bulls, where he stayed until 2016. He made the move to Hull KR and spent three years at Craven Park before joining Leigh. After one season, he moved to Salford Red Devils. He linked up with Featherstone in 2024 and remained there for two seasons.

Now coached by Paul March, Dewsbury have had a strong start to the Championship season and are currently eighth, having won three of their opening five games. Their squad features the likes of veteran halfback Paul Sykes.

Crusaders released a statement on Addy departure, saying: “We can announce Danny Addy, has been released by the club with immediate effect.

“We’re sorry it didn’t work out for Danny in North Wales, and wish him well for whatever he does next. Further player announcements shortly.”

Crusaders are 14th in the Championship with two wins from their opening three games. They take on Halifax Panthers this Sunday, who are bottom of the league after they received a twelve-point deduction following their liquidation.