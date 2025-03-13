Former RFL vice-president and rugby league pundit Danika Priim will stand trial in November 2026 having pleaded not-guilty to the sexual assault charges brought upon her.

As was made public last month, it is alleged that Priim ‘intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over’ at Horsforth Cricket Club in West Yorkshire on July 22, 2022.

The 40-year-old is also alleged to have assaulted the woman ‘when she did not consent’ and when she ‘did not reasonably believe’ that the alleged victim was consenting.

Having already appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court, Priim pleaded not-guilty to those charges when she appeared before the city’s Crown Court on Thursday morning (March 13).

Danika Priim trial date set as former RFL vice-president pleads not-guilty to sexual assault charge

Born in Leeds, Priim – who now resides in Keighley – has been granted bail with her trial date set for November 16, 2026. When it comes around next autumn, that trial is expected to run for three days.

The former Stanningley, Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos player – who retired in 2021 – has not made any public appearances since news of the charges against her broke.

Having previously worked as a pundit for the BBC, Sky Sports and Channel 4, Priim had been appointed as the vice-president of the RFL in September 2024, and was set to work alongside new president Adam Hills.

Among her first duties in the role, Priim carried out the draw for the Third Round of the Challenge Cup alongside Betfred owner Fred Done in January.

She and comedian Hills then formally received their chains of office at the RFL’s headquarters in February, but Priim stepped down from her role soon after the news of the sexual assault charges were made public last month.