Danika Priim decision made by RFL after sexual assault charge

The Rugby Football League have confirmed that Danika Priim will step down from her role as Vice President of the governing body with immediate effect.

National newspaper reports on Wednesday revealed that Priim had been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in July 2022, and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court last week.

Priim has been accused of ‘intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over’ at Horsforth Cricket Club. No pleas were entered when Priim appeared before the court, but a date has now been set for her to appear at Leeds Crown Court on March 13.

The 40-year-old former England international, who has fashioned a successful career as a pundit with the likes of Channel 4, BBC and Sky Sports since retiring from the game, was only appointed to the role of Vice President earlier this month.

But now, barely two weeks since her tenure began, she has agreed to voluntarily step aside while legal proceedings are conducted.

The RFL originally declined to comment when approached on Thursday morning. But later in the day, they did release a short statement confirming Priim had stepped down.

In that statement, the RFL confirmed: “The Rugby Football League can confirm that it has been agreed that Danika Priim will voluntarily stand down from her role as RFL Vice President whilst ongoing legal proceedings take place.

“The Rugby Football League will be making no further comment until completion of the legal proceedings.”

Priim’s tenure as Vice President was alongside that of Adam Hills, the comedian who was appointed to the role of President for 2025 in September 2024.

But her role has now been brought to a premature conclusion following news of the legal situation involving the former player.

