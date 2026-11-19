Former rugby league player and pundit Danika Priim has been found not guilty of sexual assault having been accused of putting her hand up a woman’s skirt in the toilets of a cricket club.

The alleged incident in question dated back to July 2022 at Horsforth Cricket Club, with Priim charged in February 2025 and going to trial following a ‘not guilty’ plea.

Priim had been appointed as the Vice President of the Rugby Football League (RFL) in September 2024, and stepped down from that role almost immediately after the news of her charge circulated.

A three-day trial at Leeds Crown Court concluded on Thursday, with a jury of seven women and five men clearing the 42-year-old of sexual assault having deliberated on their verdict for more than two hours.

Former rugby league pundit Danika Priim cleared of sexual assault

The complainant told the jury during the trial that while in the toilets at Horsforth Cricket Club, she had washed her hands, put lipstick on and was talking to two of her friends when Priim “walked straight up to me and put her hand up my skirt and grabbed hold of my pants and private parts”.

Two friends told the jury they saw Priim put her hand up the complainant’s skirt, while one said she had exchanged text messages with her friend encouraging her to report the incident.

Priim told the jury she had never been in the toilets with the three women in question and stated that the sexual assault “categorically did not happen”

The former England international also told the court: “I’m also a very happy heterosexual woman. I’m with a man. I live with a man.”

Thursday saw a ‘not guilty’ verdict delivered by the jury, clearing Priim of the sexual assault charge. She and her friends and family in the public gallery sobbed as that verdict was received.

Born in Leeds, Priim now resides in Keighley. Her playing career included stints with Stanningley, Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls.

Having retired in 2021, she held roles as both a pundit and commentator with the BBC, Sky Sports and Channel 4.