Sydney Roosters icon Daniel Tupou is being lined up by numerous Super League clubs – and the legendary winger is ‘entertaining’ the prospect of ending his career overseas.

Tupou has passed through 300 appearances for the Roosters this season, and is now just eight away from Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ record of 310, which would make him the most-capped player in the club’s history.

However, he is sidelined for the next few weeks with an injury which means he would need to re-sign with the club for 2027 to have a chance of beating that.

But his future remains in real doubt for next year.

Tupou weighing up Super League interest

The 35-year-old has spent his entire career with the Roosters and there is still a chance he could be retained going into 2027 – but interest is now seriously building from overseas.

According to reports in Australia, Tupou’s management have informed him that he has serious expressions of interest from multiple Super League clubs – which would likely give him the chance to play on at the highest level for another two years.

Any deal from the Roosters is, in all eventuality, going to be just for a solitary season in 2027 – and that, coupled with what is described as a ‘reduced physical demand’ of Super League due to its playing style according to The Herald, could be decisive in influencing him to go overseas.

A number of clubs would likely be in the running for Tupou. Catalans Dragons are still hunting for a frontline winger going into next year while the likes of St Helens and Leigh Leopards may also have vacancies on the flanks based on what they do heading into the off-season.

And Tupou would undoubtedly be a headline addition for any club looking for strike and fire power on the edges.

Why Tupou may leave the Roosters

It has been reported that Tupou’s preference is to continue and then likely finish his career with the Roosters, but the Tongan international may yet be squeezed out.

Australia international Mark Nawaqanitawase is leaving the club to go to rugby union again at the end of this season, but they have signed Manly’s Reuben Garrick.

They also have plenty of depth in the backs with the likes of Cody Ramsey and Tommy Talau able to play there if required.

The Roosters also have high hopes for Rex Bassingthwaighte, who could play on the wing before ultimately taking over as James Tedesco’s successor at fullback.

And while no decision has yet been made on Tupou’s future, he is now seriously considering the prospect of a move overseas if he cannot finalise a new contract in Bondi.

Tupou is a bonafide Roosters legend, having scored almost 200 tries for the club during his illustrious career. He has also made 31 appearances for Tonga, scoring 13 tries – as well as making a solitary appearance for Australia’s Kangaroos earlier in his playing days.

And he could be the next big name to come to Super League if he doesn’t get his future in the NRL sorted.

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