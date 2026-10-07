Sydney Roosters star Daniel Tupou has decided to retire, putting an end to suggestions he may end his career in Super League.

The winger bows out as a one-club man and the Roosters’ all-time leading try-scorer, but more than that, a four-time NRL winner after the club’s victory over Newcastle Knights last weekend.

Since his debut in 2012, he has gone on to make 307 appearances for the Tricolours, with only Jared Waerea-Hargreaves playing more games for the club.

There has been ongoing suggestion that he may turn to Super League next year to extend his career, having made it clear he did not wish to play for any other club in the NRL.

But now, having reportedly been shopped to clubs in Super League, he has now decided to retire at the age of 35.

“I’ve been thinking about this for a while, and I know the time is right for me to finish playing. It’s hard to put into words what the Roosters have meant to me because this club has been such a big part of my life,” said Tupou.

“I feel incredibly blessed. I came here as a young kid just hoping for an opportunity and I could never have imagined the journey that would follow or everything I would be fortunate enough to experience along the way.

“To have played my whole NRL career at one club means a lot to me. The Roosters gave me my opportunity and this has become my home. To play more than 300 games, win four premierships and share those moments with so many great team-mates is something I’ll always be proud of.

“The premierships are obviously very special, but when I look back, it’s the people and all the memories we’ve shared together that I’ll probably treasure the most. I’ve made friendships here that will last a lifetime.

“I’m really grateful to all the coaches and staff who have helped me throughout my career, and to all of my teammates, past and present.”